← Company Directory
KLA
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

KLA Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at KLA ranges from $128K per year for P1 to $225K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KLA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
(Entry Level)
$128K
$110K
$9.4K
$9.2K
P2
$134K
$114K
$7K
$13K
P3
$214K
$159K
$30.1K
$24.2K
P4
$225K
$177K
$30.4K
$17.8K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.34% vests in the 3rd-year (33.34% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Backend Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at KLA in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $259,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLA for the Software Engineer role in United States is $214,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for KLA

Related Companies

  • Applied Materials
  • Lam Research
  • F5 Networks
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources