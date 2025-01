Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x Annual Base Salary up to $2 Million

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program 5 face-to-face or telephonic sessions for balancing physical and mental health

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance 2x Annual Base Salary up to $2 Million

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300 per year

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 5% of base salary

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer