Customer Service compensation in Taiwan at KLA ranges from NT$1.49M per year for P2 to NT$1.73M per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.59M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KLA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- P2 NT$1.49M NT$1.3M NT$20.2K NT$170K P3 NT$1.73M NT$1.42M NT$41.5K NT$268K P4 NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.33 % YR 1 33.33 % YR 2 33.34 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.34 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

