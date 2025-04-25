All Customer Service Salaries
Customer Service compensation in Taiwan at KLA ranges from NT$1.49M per year for P2 to NT$1.73M per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.59M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KLA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
P2
NT$1.49M
NT$1.3M
NT$20.2K
NT$170K
P3
NT$1.73M
NT$1.42M
NT$41.5K
NT$268K
P4
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.34%
YR 3
At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.34% vests in the 3rd-year (33.34% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)