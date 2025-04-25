All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at KLA ranges from $122K per year for P2 to $146K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KLA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$122K
$112K
$2.3K
$8.1K
P3
$149K
$121K
$15.3K
$12.6K
P4
$146K
$123K
$6.6K
$16.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.34%
YR 3
At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.34% vests in the 3rd-year (33.34% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)