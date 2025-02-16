All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Renesas Electronics ranges from $143K per year to $374K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $228K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Renesas Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$191K
$133K
$23K
$35K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)