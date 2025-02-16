← Company Directory
Renesas Electronics
Renesas Electronics Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Renesas Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 173K - MYR 197K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 151KMYR 173KMYR 197KMYR 219K
Common Range
Possible Range

MYR 709K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Renesas Electronics in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 219,445. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Renesas Electronics for the Product Manager role in Malaysia is MYR 150,636.

