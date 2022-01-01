← Company Directory
Redis
Redis Salaries

Redis's salary ranges from $103,093 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Israel at the low-end to $162,810 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redis. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $108K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $162K
Customer Success
$133K

Marketing
$163K
Product Manager
$136K
Sales
$121K
Sales Engineer
$104K
Solution Architect
$103K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redis is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redis is $126,630.

