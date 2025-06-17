← Company Directory
Redis
Redis Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria package at Redis totals BGN 189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Redis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Redis
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
BGN 189K
Level
C3
Base
BGN 189K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Redis?

BGN 284K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Redis in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 33,610. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redis for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 33,610.

Other Resources