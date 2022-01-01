← Company Directory
NBC
NBC Salaries

NBC's salary ranges from $35,183 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $336,310 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NBC. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $121K
IC2 $143K
IC3 $152K
IC4 $156K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC1 $127K
IC2 $159K
IC3 $174K
IC4 $181K
Data Scientist
IC1 $116K
IC3 $155K

Business Analyst
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $226K
Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Marketing
Median $120K
Product Designer
Median $140K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
Median $133K
Sales
Median $60K
Project Manager
Median $154K
Accountant
$99.5K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$136K
Business Operations Manager
$162K
Business Development
$290K
Corporate Development
$161K
Data Science Manager
$257K
Fashion Designer
$99.5K
Human Resources
$178K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.3K
Legal
$99.5K
Management Consultant
$239K
Marketing Operations
$35.2K
Product Design Manager
$336K
Program Manager
$137K
Recruiter
$117K
Solution Architect
$160K
Technical Program Manager
$201K
UX Researcher
$97K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NBC, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at NBC is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $336,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NBC is $141,350.

