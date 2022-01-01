← Company Directory
NBC
NBC Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,080

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    ComPsych

  • Health Insurance

    Blue Cross

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    100% paid short term disability

  • Pet Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    10 days

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

    • Home
  • Company Phones

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Remote Work

    Both remote and hybrid options available.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $8,400

    100% match on the first 7% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    5,000 undergrad / 8,000 graduate

    • Other
  • Donation Match

