← Company Directory
Blizzard Entertainment
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Blizzard Entertainment Salaries

Blizzard Entertainment's salary ranges from $33,564 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $290,959 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blizzard Entertainment. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $106K
Software Engineer $131K
Senior Software Engineer I $170K
Senior Software Engineer II $211K
Principal Software Engineer I $291K

Video Game Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $136K
Product Designer
Median $155K

UX Designer

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Marketing
Median $103K
Accountant
$139K
Business Analyst
$67.6K
Data Analyst
$150K
Data Scientist
$135K
Human Resources
$143K
Information Technologist (IT)
$33.6K
Program Manager
$212K
Project Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$186K
Software Engineering Manager
$230K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
Venture Capitalist
$132K

Analyst

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Blizzard Entertainment, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blizzard Entertainment is Software Engineer at the Principal Software Engineer I level with a yearly total compensation of $290,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blizzard Entertainment is $146,523.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Blizzard Entertainment

Related Companies

  • Bungie
  • Scopely
  • Respawn Entertainment
  • Bethesda Game Studios
  • WB Games
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources