Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 30 days

Sick Time Unlimited

Dental Insurance 2 dental plans: a higher paycheck deduction and deductible (both in-network and out-of-network dentist); a lower paycheck deduction and no deductible (in-network dentist)

Gym Discount Low rates of $28.99/month at 24 Hour Fitness Clubs nationwide.

Health Insurance No employee contribution for default plan

Life Insurance Basic Life Insurance at 2x your annual salary up to a maximum of $1,000,000 plus you may buy supplemental Term Life Insurance on an after-tax basis up to 5X your annual salary st a maximum of $1,000,000

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Pet Insurance My Pet Protection from Nationwide helps you provide your pets with the best care possible by reimbursing you for vet bills.

Vision Insurance An in-network glasses exam for $15, plus up to an additional $60 for a contact lens exam. Provides $1,000 per eye for Lasik surgery.

Adoption Assistance Up to $5,000 per child

Fertility Assistance Your coverage offers 1 SMART Cycle per lifetime subject to all applicable plan copays, coinsurance, and deductible requirements on your Collective Health medical plan. Further SMART Cycles are granted if the previous were not successful. Fertility benefits will not be covered unless you receive services from Progyny and the Progyny Patient Care team.

Relocation Bonus $5,000

401k 25% match on the first 100% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement On completing the course(s) with a grade of “B” or better: regular full-time employees: • $3,000 Certificate Programs • $5,250 Undergraduate Courses • $7,500 Graduate Courses; regular part-time employees: • $1,500 Certificate Programs • $2,500 Undergraduate or Graduate Courses.