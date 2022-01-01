← Company Directory
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $36,960

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    30 days

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Dental Insurance

    2 dental plans: a higher paycheck deduction and deductible (both in-network and out-of-network dentist); a lower paycheck deduction and no deductible (in-network dentist)

  • Gym Discount

    Low rates of $28.99/month at 24 Hour Fitness Clubs nationwide.

  • Health Insurance

    No employee contribution for default plan

  • Life Insurance

    Basic Life Insurance at 2x your annual salary up to a maximum of $1,000,000 plus you may buy supplemental Term Life Insurance on an after-tax basis up to 5X your annual salary st a maximum of $1,000,000

  • On-Site Clinic

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Pet Insurance

    My Pet Protection from Nationwide helps you provide your pets with the best care possible by reimbursing you for vet bills.

  • Vision Insurance

    An in-network glasses exam for $15, plus up to an additional $60 for a contact lens exam. Provides $1,000 per eye for Lasik surgery.

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000 per child

  • Fertility Assistance

    Your coverage offers 1 SMART Cycle per lifetime subject to all applicable plan copays, coinsurance, and deductible requirements on your Collective Health medical plan. Further SMART Cycles are granted if the previous were not successful. Fertility benefits will not be covered unless you receive services from Progyny and the Progyny Patient Care team.

  • Relocation Bonus

    $5,000

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $30,000

    25% match on the first 100% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    On completing the course(s) with a grade of “B” or better: regular full-time employees: • $3,000 Certificate Programs • $5,250 Undergraduate Courses • $7,500 Graduate Courses; regular part-time employees: • $1,500 Certificate Programs • $2,500 Undergraduate or Graduate Courses.

  • Employee Discount

    30% off

