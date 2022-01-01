← Company Directory
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment Salaries

Respawn Entertainment's salary ranges from $122,385 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $170,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Respawn Entertainment. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Product Designer
$122K
Project Manager
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Respawn Entertainment is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Respawn Entertainment is $129,350.

