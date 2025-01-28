← Company Directory
Blizzard Entertainment
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Blizzard Entertainment Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blizzard Entertainment's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$158K - $180K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$138K$158K$180K$201K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Blizzard Entertainment, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Blizzard Entertainment in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blizzard Entertainment for the Project Manager role in United States is $137,700.

