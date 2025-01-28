Software Engineer compensation in United States at Blizzard Entertainment ranges from $106K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $291K per year for Principal Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blizzard Entertainment's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Associate Software Engineer
$106K
$102K
$1.1K
$2.9K
Software Engineer
$131K
$119K
$500
$11.6K
Senior Software Engineer I
$170K
$153K
$7.8K
$9.2K
Senior Software Engineer II
$211K
$182K
$4K
$25.1K
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Blizzard Entertainment, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)
