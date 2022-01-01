← Company Directory
PlayStation
PlayStation Salaries

PlayStation's salary ranges from $69,057 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $344,360 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PlayStation. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $118K
Software Engineer 2 $200K
Senior Software Engineer $218K
Staff Software Engineer $259K
Principal Software Engineer $319K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Product Manager
Median $195K
Data Scientist
Median $235K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Product Designer
Median $211K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $270K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $90K
Technical Program Manager
Median $200K
Financial Analyst
Median $112K
Marketing
Median $142K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $215K
Accountant
$181K
Business Analyst
$231K
Business Development
$344K
Data Analyst
$69.1K
Data Science Manager
$233K
Hardware Engineer
$154K
Marketing Operations
$156K
Program Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$83.9K
Recruiter
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PlayStation is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $344,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PlayStation is $197,500.

Other Resources