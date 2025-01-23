Software Engineer compensation in United States at PlayStation ranges from $118K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $319K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $208K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PlayStation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$118K
$114K
$20
$4.1K
Software Engineer 2
$200K
$173K
$0
$27.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$218K
$181K
$0
$36.6K
Staff Software Engineer
$259K
$209K
$0
$50K
