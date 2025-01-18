Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at PlayStation ranges from $121K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $183K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PlayStation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$121K
$118K
$0
$3.3K
Software Engineer 2
$183K
$158K
$13.3K
$11K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
