Gracenote
Gracenote Salaries

Gracenote's salary ranges from $21,326 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $268,650 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gracenote. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Product Manager
Median $180K
Customer Service
$48.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$21.3K
Product Designer
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$269K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gracenote is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gracenote is $162,100.

