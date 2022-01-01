← Company Directory
Optimizely
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Optimizely Salaries

Optimizely's salary ranges from $7,960 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Bangladesh at the low-end to $208,950 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Optimizely. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $15.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $114K
Customer Service
$11.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Data Scientist
$8K
Management Consultant
$125K
Marketing
$152K
Marketing Operations
$109K
Project Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$209K
Sales
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$107K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Optimizely is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optimizely is $114,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Optimizely

Related Companies

  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • Evisort
  • Saama
  • Proofpoint
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources