← Company Directory
Ab Initio Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ab Initio Software Salaries

Ab Initio Software's salary ranges from $122,610 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $368,150 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ab Initio Software. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $170K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$131K
Product Designer
$165K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Recruiter
$123K
Sales
$216K
Sales Engineer
$169K
Software Engineering Manager
$368K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ab Initio Software is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ab Initio Software is $169,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ab Initio Software

Related Companies

  • Optimizely
  • Axoni
  • Evisort
  • Saama
  • Proofpoint
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources