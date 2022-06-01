Company Directory
Saama
Saama Salaries

Saama's salary ranges from $13,791 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $170,850 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Saama. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$75.4K
Product Manager
$171K
Software Engineer
$13.8K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Saama is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saama is $75,375.

