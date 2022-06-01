Company Directory
Saama
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Saama that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Saama is the #1 AI-driven Intelligent Clinical Cloud company, enabling the life sciences industry to conduct faster and safer clinical development and regulatory programs. Today, over 50 biotech companies use Saama’s award-winning Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) platform on more than 1,500 studies, including many of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. LSAC’s rich applications facilitate an unprecedented, authoritative oversight of comprehensive clinical research data, enabling companies to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently and bring drugs to market faster.

    http://saama.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    1,750
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Saama

    Related Companies

    • Axoni
    • Evisort
    • Expedition Tech
    • Apptio
    • Accela
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources