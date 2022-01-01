← Company Directory
Hired
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hired Salaries

Hired's salary ranges from $45,346 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $301,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hired. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Data Analyst
$116K
Data Science Manager
$201K
Data Scientist
$172K
Marketing
$67.3K
Sales
$45.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$302K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hired is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hired is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hired

Related Companies

  • Yapstone
  • Pluralsight
  • Sana
  • BlueVine
  • Metromile
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources