← Company Directory
Rapid7
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Rapid7 Salaries

Rapid7's salary ranges from $56,457 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $276,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rapid7. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $122K
Senior Software Engineer $166K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $122K
Sales
Median $158K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Software Engineering Manager
Median $277K
Business Analyst
$95.2K
Data Analyst
$87.6K
Data Science Manager
$184K
Data Scientist
$90.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$118K
Product Designer
$56.5K
Product Manager
$128K
Project Manager
$159K
Recruiter
$65.5K
Sales Engineer
$219K
Solution Architect
$243K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rapid7, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rapid7 is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $276,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rapid7 is $125,016.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rapid7

Related Companies

  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • McAfee
  • Fortinet
  • Check Point Software
  • Digital Realty
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources