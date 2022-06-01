← Company Directory
Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Salaries

Check Point Software Technologies's salary ranges from $11,261 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Singapore at the low-end to $316,575 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Check Point Software Technologies. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $77.3K

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $102K
Business Analyst
$42.8K

Data Scientist
$65.5K
Human Resources
$11.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$25.5K
Product Manager
$201K
Project Manager
$122K
Recruiter
$90.5K
Sales
$64.6K
Sales Engineer
$317K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $171K
Technical Program Manager
$118K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Check Point Software Technologies is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Check Point Software Technologies is $90,487.

