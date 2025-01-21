← Company Directory
Check Point Software Technologies
  Salaries
  Recruiter

  All Recruiter Salaries

Check Point Software Technologies Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Israel at Check Point Software Technologies ranges from ₪263K to ₪374K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Check Point Software Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪299K - ₪355K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₪263K₪299K₪355K₪374K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Check Point Software Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Check Point Software Technologies in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪374,099. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Check Point Software Technologies for the Recruiter role in Israel is ₪263,496.

Other Resources