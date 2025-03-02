Software Engineer compensation in United States at Rapid7 ranges from $124K per year for Software Engineer II to $167K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rapid7's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$124K
$110K
$7.4K
$7.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$167K
$146K
$8.3K
$12.3K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rapid7, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
