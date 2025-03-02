← Company Directory
Rapid7
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Rapid7 Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Rapid7 totals $122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rapid7's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rapid7
Senior Detection and Response Analyst
Arlington, VA
Total per year
$122K
Level
L3
Base
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Rapid7?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rapid7, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Rapid7 sits at a yearly total compensation of $552,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rapid7 for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $136,086.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rapid7

Related Companies

  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • McAfee
  • Fortinet
  • Check Point Software
  • Digital Realty
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources