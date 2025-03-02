← Company Directory
Rapid7
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Rapid7 Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rapid7's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

€109K - €130K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€96.4K€109K€130K€137K
Common Range
Possible Range

€149K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rapid7, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Rapid7 in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €136,835. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rapid7 for the Product Manager role in Ireland is €96,380.

Other Resources