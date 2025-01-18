Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Okta ranges from $166K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $359K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Okta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$166K
$131K
$24.1K
$10.9K
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$220K
$163K
$50.6K
$6.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$297K
$195K
$93.7K
$8.9K
33.4%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
No cliff
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
No cliff