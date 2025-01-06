← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Salaries

NXP Semiconductors's salary ranges from $19,087 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $402,667 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NXP Semiconductors. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Hardware Engineer
G1 $97.4K
G2 $126K
G3 $155K
G4 $217K
G5 $290K
G6 $403K
Software Engineer
G2 $29.9K
G3 $58.1K
G4 $85.2K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $146K

Data Scientist
Median $114K
Product Manager
Median $200K
Accountant
$134K
Business Analyst
$32.4K
Chemical Engineer
$157K
Customer Service
$40K
Data Analyst
$19.1K
Electrical Engineer
$325K
Human Resources
$56.7K
Industrial Designer
$71K
Marketing
$190K
Product Designer
$199K
Program Manager
$19.2K
Project Manager
$32.7K
Sales
$232K
Sales Engineer
$44.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$60.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$126K
Solution Architect
$85.3K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NXP Semiconductors is Hardware Engineer at the G6 level with a yearly total compensation of $402,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors is $120,064.

