NXP Semiconductors
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

NXP Semiconductors Sales Engineer Salaries

Sales Engineer compensation in Taiwan at NXP Semiconductors totals NT$1.34M per year for G2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.33M - NT$1.57M
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.17MNT$1.33MNT$1.57MNT$1.66M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
G2
NT$1.34M
NT$1.14M
NT$0
NT$198K
G3
Senior Sales Engineer
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
G4
Principal Sales Engineer
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$5.19M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at NXP Semiconductors in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,661,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Sales Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,169,992.

