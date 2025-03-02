All Sales Engineer Salaries
Sales Engineer compensation in Taiwan at NXP Semiconductors totals NT$1.34M per year for G2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
G2
NT$1.34M
NT$1.14M
NT$0
NT$198K
G3
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
G4
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)