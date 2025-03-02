All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at NXP Semiconductors ranges from ₹2.56M per year for G2 to ₹7.3M per year for G4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.52M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G2
₹2.56M
₹2.26M
₹205K
₹95K
G3
₹4.98M
₹3.9M
₹358K
₹725K
G4
₹7.3M
₹5.53M
₹1.33M
₹442K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)