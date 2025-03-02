← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

NXP Semiconductors Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at NXP Semiconductors totals $114K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
NXP Semiconductors
Data Scientist
Austin, TX
Total per year
$114K
Level
G2
Base
$99K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at NXP Semiconductors?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at NXP Semiconductors in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Data Scientist role in United States is $108,000.

Other Resources