Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at NXP Semiconductors totals $179K per year for G4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G4
$179K
$134K
$28.3K
$16.7K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)