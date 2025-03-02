← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Technical Program Manager Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at NXP Semiconductors totals $179K per year for G4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$164K - $194K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
$151K$164K$194K$207K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G3
Senior TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G4
Principal TPM
$179K
$134K
$28.3K
$16.7K
$160K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at NXP Semiconductors in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $207,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $151,200.

