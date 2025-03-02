Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at NXP Semiconductors ranges from $97.4K per year for G1 to $403K per year for G6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $184K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
$97.4K
$95.4K
$0
$2K
G2
$126K
$113K
$4.2K
$9.4K
G3
$156K
$136K
$11.8K
$8.4K
G4
$217K
$170K
$33.8K
$13K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)