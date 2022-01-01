← Company Directory
ASML
ASML Salaries

ASML's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $452,250 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASML. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L6 $123K
L7 $146K
L8 $206K
L9 $233K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
L6 $105K
L7 $120K
L8 $145K
L9 $172K
Hardware Engineer
L6 $112K
L7 $130K
L8 $149K
L9 $207K

Technical Program Manager
L8 $164K
L9 $203K

Technical Project Manager

Product Manager
Median $108K
Customer Service
Median $89.3K
Product Designer
Median $177K
Solution Architect
Median $125K

Data Architect

Project Manager
Median $92.1K
Data Scientist
Median $108K
Business Operations Manager
$182K
Business Analyst
$87.1K
Controls Engineer
$127K
Data Analyst
$80.4K
Electrical Engineer
$333K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Industrial Designer
$143K
Information Technologist (IT)
$53.9K
Legal
$125K
Optical Engineer
$101K
Product Design Manager
$139K
Program Manager
$452K
Sales
$131K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$49.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
UX Researcher
$145K
Venture Capitalist
$212K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ASML is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $452,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASML is $130,666.

