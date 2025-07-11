Product Designer compensation in United States at ASML ranges from $90K per year to $244K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$192K
$146K
$25K
$20.8K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)