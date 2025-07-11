Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at ASML ranges from $112K per year for L6 to $207K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$112K
$102K
$1.7K
$8K
L7
$130K
$116K
$1.4K
$13.1K
L8
$149K
$132K
$1.6K
$15.3K
L9
$207K
$165K
$13.4K
$28.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)