Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at ASML ranges from $98.9K per year for L6 to $172K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$98.9K
$92.9K
$0
$6K
L7
$124K
$112K
$1K
$11.9K
L8
$144K
$129K
$4.1K
$11.1K
L9
$172K
$139K
$7K
$25.4K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
