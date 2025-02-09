Manufacturing Engineer compensation in United States at ASML totals $116K per year for L7. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/9/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$116K
$94.7K
$14K
$6.9K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)