Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at ASML ranges from €71.8K per year for L6 to €95.3K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €78.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
€71.8K
€65.8K
€0
€6K
L7
€87.1K
€75.5K
€843.6
€10.8K
L8
€95.8K
€81.9K
€0
€13.9K
L9
€95.3K
€86.9K
€916.8
€7.4K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
