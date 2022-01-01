← Company Directory
Silicon Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Silicon Labs Salaries

Silicon Labs's salary ranges from $55,370 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Hungary at the low-end to $301,500 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Silicon Labs. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $157K

Networking Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $146K
Business Development
$194K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.5K
Product Designer
$89.7K
Product Manager
$146K
Project Manager
$221K
Sales
$102K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$165K
Software Engineering Manager
$55.4K
Technical Program Manager
$302K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Silicon Labs, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Silicon Labs is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Labs is $145,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Silicon Labs

Related Companies

  • Western Digital
  • Seagate
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources