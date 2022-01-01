← Company Directory
Nubank
Nubank Salaries

Nubank's salary ranges from $27,902 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $358,200 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nubank. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC3 $29.1K
IC4 $32.8K
IC5 $55.4K
IC6 $83.5K
IC7 $130K
IC8 $233K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Analytics Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC5 $61.7K
IC6 $78.3K
IC7 $116K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $86.4K

Business Analyst
IC4 $27.9K
IC5 $95.8K
Data Scientist
Median $50.9K
Data Science Manager
$74.4K
Human Resources
$64.2K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Design Manager
$358K
Program Manager
$110K
Recruiter
$34.2K
Technical Program Manager
$172K
UX Researcher
$57.3K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Nubank, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nubank is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $358,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nubank is $78,277.

