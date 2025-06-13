← Company Directory
Nubank
Nubank Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Brazil at Nubank ranges from R$219K to R$313K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nubank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

R$252K - R$294K
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
R$219KR$252KR$294KR$313K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Nubank, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Nubank in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$313,047. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nubank for the Data Analyst role in Brazil is R$219,401.

