All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in Brazil at Nubank ranges from R$161K per year for IC4 to R$553K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$183K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nubank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC3
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
IC4
R$161K
R$147K
R$9K
R$5.4K
IC5
R$553K
R$356K
R$197K
R$0
IC6
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Nubank, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)