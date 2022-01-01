← Company Directory
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Salaries

Tower Research Capital's salary ranges from $53,765 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $351,750 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tower Research Capital. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $79.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$104K
Data Scientist
$211K
Information Technologist (IT)
$352K
Software Engineering Manager
$53.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tower Research Capital is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tower Research Capital is $104,475.

