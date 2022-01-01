← Company Directory
Verifone
Verifone Salaries

Verifone's salary ranges from $21,855 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Romania at the low-end to $146,421 for a Software Engineering Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verifone. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Hardware Engineer
$60K
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$51.6K
Product Designer
$21.9K
Product Manager
$24.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$23.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Verifone is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,421. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verifone is $45,524.

