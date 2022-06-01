Fintech Salaries

Fintech's salary ranges from $21,752 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $357,000 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fintech. Last updated: 7/20/2025
You guys having any luck
I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.
I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.
Anyone else in the same boat?
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fintech, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.