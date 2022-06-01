Company Directory
Fintech
Fintech Salaries

Fintech's salary ranges from $21,752 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $357,000 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fintech. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Product Manager
Median $135K
Data Science Manager
$177K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
Data Scientist
$302K
Marketing
$21.8K
Product Designer
$87.7K
Product Design Manager
$357K
Project Manager
$161K
Recruiter
$171K
Software Engineering Manager
$235K
Solution Architect
$80.9K
UX Researcher
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fintech, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fintech is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $357,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fintech is $150,400.

